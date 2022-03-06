Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €99.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.50 ($114.04).

Kion Group stock opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.80. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

