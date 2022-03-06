Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Tops $48.35 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Kleros has a total market cap of $48.35 million and approximately $410,609.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00397442 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,328,910 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

