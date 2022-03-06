Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

