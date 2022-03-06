Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.62.

KSS opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $1,657,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

