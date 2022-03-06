Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Korn Ferry worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 38,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

