KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of KPTSF remained flat at $$8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. KP Tissue has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $8.85.

KPTSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

