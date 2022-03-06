Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. Kroger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.850 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.61.

Shares of KR traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. 21,597,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,151. Kroger has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

