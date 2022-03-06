LABS Group Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $117,806.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.07 or 0.06784039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.91 or 1.00039288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00048473 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars.

