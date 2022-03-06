Land Securities Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDSCY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.54) to GBX 950 ($12.75) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.00.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

