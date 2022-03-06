LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

LCNB opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $212.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of LCNB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

