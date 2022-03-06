Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 920.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,983 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt comprises approximately 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

