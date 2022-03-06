LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.