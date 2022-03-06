Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LTGHY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.