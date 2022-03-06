LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,195 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

