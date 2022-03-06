LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. 2,171,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,890. LKQ has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,392.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 89,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,724 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,103,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,934 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of LKQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 277,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

