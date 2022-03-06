LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LKQ traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. 2,171,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

