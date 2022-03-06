LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of LKQ traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. 2,171,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $60.43.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
