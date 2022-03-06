LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 466,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $419,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGC has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

