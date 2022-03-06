LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%.
Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.58.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 466,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $419,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.
