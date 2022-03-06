LPL Financial LLC Buys 26,100 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.82% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FIDI opened at $20.30 on Friday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.