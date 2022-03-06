LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,127 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $45.30.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

