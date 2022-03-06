LPL Financial LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UDR by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,623,000 after buying an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in UDR by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after buying an additional 820,849 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $68,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,208,000 after buying an additional 180,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

