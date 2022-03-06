LPL Financial LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,899 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 294,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392,419 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.