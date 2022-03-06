LPL Financial LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 711,013 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 398,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,496.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $32.97 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

