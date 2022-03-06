LPL Financial LLC Sells 32,232 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,771 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 32,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in VMware by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average of $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

