Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56. 27,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 144,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Company Profile (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.