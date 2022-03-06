MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

MAG Silver stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

