Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MYTAY stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

