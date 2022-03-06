Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Update

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,024,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Majic Wheels has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

