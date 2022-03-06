Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.

TUSK traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,580. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 76,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.