Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNDJF opened at 2.26 on Friday. Mandalay Resources has a 1 year low of 1.43 and a 1 year high of 3.00.

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

