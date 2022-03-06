Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) CFO Sells $1,001,000.00 in Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $19.38 on Friday. Mandiant Inc has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

