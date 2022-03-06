Manitex International (MNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Manitex International to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MNTX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.68 million, a PE ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Manitex International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
