Manitex International (MNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Manitex International to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MNTX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.68 million, a PE ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manitex International stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating ) by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.