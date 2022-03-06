ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of ManpowerGroup worth $72,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $95.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

