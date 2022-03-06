Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TSE:MFI opened at C$27.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.00. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$24.30 and a 1-year high of C$32.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.80.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

