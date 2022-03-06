Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,067,000 after purchasing an additional 523,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,058,000 after purchasing an additional 636,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

