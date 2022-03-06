Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 2.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Markel worth $120,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $160,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Markel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,604,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,259.24. The company had a trading volume of 58,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,244.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,251.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,086.60 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

