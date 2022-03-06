Marotta Asset Management Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $498.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $335.02 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

