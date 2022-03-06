Marotta Asset Management Raises Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 1.27% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 86,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 112,986 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,826,000 after buying an additional 3,169,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

