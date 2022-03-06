Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $104.73 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

