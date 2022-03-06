Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.28 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

