Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Scientific Games by 23.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Scientific Games by 3,441.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 278,487 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Scientific Games by 53.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 866.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Scientific Games stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

