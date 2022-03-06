Marshall Wace LLP Invests $287,000 in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,633,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of REZ stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.48. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $98.89.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.