Marshall Wace LLP Invests $309,000 in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $154,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vedanta in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

