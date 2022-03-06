Marshall Wace LLP Invests $321,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

