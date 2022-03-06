Marshall Wace LLP Invests $340,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after buying an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after buying an additional 191,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after buying an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day moving average is $253.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.28 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

