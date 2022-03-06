Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after buying an additional 170,913 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 170,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,906,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $710.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $698.63 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $814.24 and a 200 day moving average of $834.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.49%.

In other news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 in the last three months. 21.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

