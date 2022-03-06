Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $594.50

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 594.50 ($7.98) and last traded at GBX 597.08 ($8.01), with a volume of 14234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 604 ($8.10).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.60) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 683.20 ($9.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 676.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 720.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

