Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$8.38 and a one year high of C$14.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$679.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

