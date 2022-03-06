Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

