MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCFT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

