Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 355,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 194.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 354,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 206.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 275,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,644,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

MAXR opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

